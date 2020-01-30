Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

