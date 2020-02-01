Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

IIIN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $440.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.72 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

