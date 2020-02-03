Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

IIIN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,008. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 223.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?