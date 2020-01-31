Instructure (NYSE:INST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $92,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,957.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,422 shares of company stock worth $6,114,572. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 146,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

