Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$148.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.91.

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$143.37. The company had a trading volume of 278,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$141.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.79. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$102.61 and a 1 year high of C$146.46.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

