Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Integer reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $287,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 32.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 656.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,809. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com