Integrafin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday.

IHP stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.51). 755,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

In other news, insider Robert Lister purchased 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21). Also, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,117 shares of company stock worth $3,016,148.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?