Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Trading Down 1.7%

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.88 ($2.04), approximately 198,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.93 ($2.08).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.02. The company has a market cap of $503.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.07.

Integrated Research Company Profile (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

