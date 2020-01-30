Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

