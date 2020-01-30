Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity