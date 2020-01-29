Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel’s fourth-quarter 2019 results were driven by strong data-centric growth. Strong mix of high-performance 2nd-Gen Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers drove Data Center Group revenues. Moreover, the PC-centric business benefited from higher modem sales and desktop platform volumes. Intel witnessed strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU, Ice Lake, with 44 system designs already shipping. The company is planning nine product releases on 10 nm this year. Moreover, it is adding 25% wafer capacity across its 14 nm and 10 nm nodes in 2020. However, a declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply are concerns. Moreover, intensifying competition from AMD is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.35. 8,075,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com