Intelsat (NYSE:I) PT Lowered to $3.90 at Barclays

Intelsat (NYSE:I) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of I opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Intelsat has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intelsat by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intelsat by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

