Intelsat (NYSE:I) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 16361294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on I. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $749.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intelsat by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intelsat by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

