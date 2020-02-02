Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Up 9.6%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 16,419,770 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,805,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

