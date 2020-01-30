Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

I has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE I opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

