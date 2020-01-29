Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-742 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.87 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

