Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ICE opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

