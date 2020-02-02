Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,966 ($25.86) target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,722 ($22.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,639.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,473.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total transaction of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

