Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

INAP stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.81.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 371.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 51.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?