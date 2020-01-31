International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Cash Flow