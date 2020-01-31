Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1562000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39. The stock has a market cap of $987,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

