Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $30.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.98 million and the highest is $31.22 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $32.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $108.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 430,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 593,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.83. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

