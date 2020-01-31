Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives €2.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.28 ($2.65).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

