INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 12,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

