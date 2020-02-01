Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $491,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,518,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,024,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

