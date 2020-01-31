Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Given New GBX 21 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

INTU traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.33 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.57. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

