Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 33 to GBX 21. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock. Intu Properties traded as low as GBX 17.17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.71 ($0.23), with a volume of 5102910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.98 ($0.25).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Read More: Neutral Rating