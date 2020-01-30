Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

INTU opened at GBX 18.18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The firm has a market cap of $257.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

