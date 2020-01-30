Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.53.

INTU stock opened at $288.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $207.69 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intuit by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

