Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $571.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.34 and its 200 day moving average is $549.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

