Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 451 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $569.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.13. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $31,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

