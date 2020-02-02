Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.17

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 46800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

