Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) Trading Down 3.7%

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, approximately 1,035 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRA)

BLDRS Index Funds Trust is a unit investment Trust. The Trust consists of four separate investment portfolios, including BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (Asia), BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (Developed Markets), BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Emerging Markets) and BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Europe).

