Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Up 1%

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.79, 12,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 314,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

