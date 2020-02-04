February 4, 2020
Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

FXSG remained flat at $$71.43 during trading on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $73.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

Dividend History for Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG)

