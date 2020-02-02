Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 872,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,481% from the previous session’s volume of 55,223 shares.The stock last traded at $47.21 and had previously closed at $46.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL)

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

