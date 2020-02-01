Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.34

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $26.48. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?