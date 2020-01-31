Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 305 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 305 ($4.01), with a volume of 103460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.50 ($3.87).

Specifically, insider Tim Woodhead bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £23,840 ($31,360.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $175.65 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:IVI)

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

