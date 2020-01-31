Invesco Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

IVZ stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

