Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

