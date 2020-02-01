Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVZ. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread