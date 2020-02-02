Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.01

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 118467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 130,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

