Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.22, 16,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 5,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

