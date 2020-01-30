Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) Shares Down 1.3%

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.97, approximately 1,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter.

