Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.90

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 64,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

