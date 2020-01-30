Invesque Inc Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesque in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$50.90 million during the quarter.

IVQ stock opened at C$8.89 on Wednesday. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$7.97 and a 52-week high of C$9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?