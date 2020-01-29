Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0614 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Invesque stock remained flat at $C$6.54 during trading on Tuesday. 2,172 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.74. The company has a market cap of $355.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance