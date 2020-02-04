InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Buys $13,611.68 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $12,746.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $13,471.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.29.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $236,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks