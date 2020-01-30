InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 21,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 78,989 shares of company stock valued at $553,224 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

