Investec Upgrades Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to Hold

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 670 ($8.81). Investec’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 688.67 ($9.06).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 683.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.81. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

